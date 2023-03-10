The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, March 10
Fish or Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Peaches, Cookie
Saturday, March 11
Polish Dog, Macaroni Salad, Chips, Orange
Sunday, March 12
Hamburger, Tater Tots, Pork & Beans, Vanilla Pudding
Monday, March 13
Beef Stew, Carrots, Peaches, Corn Bread
Tuesday, March 14
BBQ Ribs, Rice Pilaf, Cauliflower, Mixed Fruit
Wednesday, March 15
Swedish Meatballs, California Blend, Jello
Thursday, March 16
Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Brussel Sprouts, Mandarin Oranges, Garlic Bread
Friday, March 17
Fish or Tostadas, Cheese, Lettuce, Beans, Oranges