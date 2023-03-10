Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, March 10

Fish or Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Peaches, Cookie

Saturday, March 11

Polish Dog, Macaroni Salad, Chips, Orange

Sunday, March 12

Hamburger, Tater Tots, Pork & Beans, Vanilla Pudding

Monday, March 13

Beef Stew, Carrots, Peaches, Corn Bread

Tuesday, March 14

BBQ Ribs, Rice Pilaf, Cauliflower, Mixed Fruit

Wednesday, March 15

Swedish Meatballs, California Blend, Jello

Thursday, March 16

Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Brussel Sprouts, Mandarin Oranges, Garlic Bread

Friday, March 17

Fish or Tostadas, Cheese, Lettuce, Beans, Oranges

