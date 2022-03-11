Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, March 11

Meatloaf (or) fish, mashed potatoes, corn, breadstick, garden salad, pears

 

Saturday, March 12

Polish dogs, macaroni salad, carrots, celery sticks, garden salad, orange

Sunday, March 13

Tuna salad sandwiches, tomato slices, garden salad, fruit salad, cookie

Monday, March 14 

Beef stew, carrots, potatoes, garden salad, crackers, peaches

 

Tuesday, March 15

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail

Wednesday, March 16

Swedish meatballs, California blend, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit, jello

 

Thursday, March 17

Sirloin tips over noodles, spinach, garden salad, bread, apple slices

Friday, March 18

Tostadas (or) fish, beef and beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, orange

