The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, March 11
Meatloaf (or) fish, mashed potatoes, corn, breadstick, garden salad, pears
Saturday, March 12
Polish dogs, macaroni salad, carrots, celery sticks, garden salad, orange
Sunday, March 13
Tuna salad sandwiches, tomato slices, garden salad, fruit salad, cookie
Monday, March 14
Beef stew, carrots, potatoes, garden salad, crackers, peaches
Tuesday, March 15
Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail
Wednesday, March 16
Swedish meatballs, California blend, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit, jello
Thursday, March 17
Sirloin tips over noodles, spinach, garden salad, bread, apple slices
Friday, March 18
Tostadas (or) fish, beef and beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, orange