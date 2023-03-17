Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, March 17

Fish or Tostadas, Cheese, Lettuce, Beans, Oranges

Saturday, March 18

Pizza, Cheese Sticks, Green Beans, Pears

Sunday, March 19

Western Egg Bake, French Toast, Bacon, Orange Juice

Monday, March 20

Open Faced Turkey, Mashed Potato, Apricots

Tuesday, March 21

Baked Chicken, Baked Potato, Spinach, Mandarin Oranges

Wednesday, March 22

Chicken Fried Steak, Fries, Green Beans, Apple Crisp

Thursday, March 23

Lasagna, Spinach, Peaches, Garlic Bread

Friday, March 24

Fish or Potato Bar, Bacon Bits, Green Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Pineapple

