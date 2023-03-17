The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, March 17
Fish or Tostadas, Cheese, Lettuce, Beans, Oranges
Saturday, March 18
Pizza, Cheese Sticks, Green Beans, Pears
Sunday, March 19
Western Egg Bake, French Toast, Bacon, Orange Juice
Monday, March 20
Open Faced Turkey, Mashed Potato, Apricots
Tuesday, March 21
Baked Chicken, Baked Potato, Spinach, Mandarin Oranges
Wednesday, March 22
Chicken Fried Steak, Fries, Green Beans, Apple Crisp
Thursday, March 23
Lasagna, Spinach, Peaches, Garlic Bread
Friday, March 24
Fish or Potato Bar, Bacon Bits, Green Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Pineapple