Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Partly cloudy. High 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers. Becoming windier overnight. Low 22F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.