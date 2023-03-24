The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, March 24
Fish or Potato Bar, Bacon Bits, Green Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Pineapple
Saturday, March 25
Sloppy Joe, Cheese Sticks, Fries, Pears
Sunday, March 26
Hot Dog, Baked Beans, Chips, Apple
Monday, March 27
Patty Melt, Onion Rings, Broccoli, Mixed Fruit
Tuesday, March 28
Stuffed Bell Peppers, Rice, Carrots, Pineapple
Wednesday, March 29
Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Applesauce
Thursday, March 30
Milk Can Dinner, Polish Sausage, Corn on Cob, Cabbage, Potato, Apricots
Friday, March 31
Fish or Philly Steak, Steak Fries, Cole Slaw, Peaches, Cookie