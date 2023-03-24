Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, March 24

Fish or Potato Bar, Bacon Bits, Green Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Pineapple

Saturday, March 25

Sloppy Joe, Cheese Sticks, Fries, Pears

Sunday, March 26

Hot Dog, Baked Beans, Chips, Apple

Monday, March 27

Patty Melt, Onion Rings, Broccoli, Mixed Fruit

Tuesday, March 28

Stuffed Bell Peppers, Rice, Carrots, Pineapple

Wednesday, March 29

Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Applesauce

Thursday, March 30

Milk Can Dinner, Polish Sausage, Corn on Cob, Cabbage, Potato, Apricots

Friday, March 31

Fish or Philly Steak, Steak Fries, Cole Slaw, Peaches, Cookie

