The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, March 3
Fish or Taco, Lettuce/Tomato, Spanish Rice, Vanilla Pudding
Saturday, March 4
White Chicken Chili, Broccoli, Apricots
Sunday, March 5
Ham & Grilled Cheese, Chips, Carrot/Celery Sticks, Orange
Monday, March 6
Chef Salad, Broccoli Soup, Ham/Turkey, Pears, Crackers
Tuesday, March 7
Tater Tot Casserole, Peas, Plum
Wednesday, March 8
Sausage Biscuit Egg Bake, Potato, Green Beans, Banana
Thursday, March 9
Chili Beans, Cauliflower, Pears, Cinnamon Roll
Friday, March 10
Fish or Meatloaf, Potato, Corn, Peaches, Cookie