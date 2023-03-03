Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, March 3

Fish or Taco, Lettuce/Tomato, Spanish Rice, Vanilla Pudding

Saturday, March 4

White Chicken Chili, Broccoli, Apricots

Sunday, March 5

Ham & Grilled Cheese, Chips, Carrot/Celery Sticks, Orange

Monday, March 6

Chef Salad, Broccoli Soup, Ham/Turkey, Pears, Crackers

Tuesday, March 7

Tater Tot Casserole, Peas, Plum

Wednesday, March 8

Sausage Biscuit Egg Bake, Potato, Green Beans, Banana

Thursday, March 9

Chili Beans, Cauliflower, Pears, Cinnamon Roll

Friday, March 10

Fish or Meatloaf, Potato, Corn, Peaches, Cookie

Tags