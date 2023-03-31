The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, March 31
Fish or Philly Steak, Steak Fries, Cole Slaw, Peaches, Cookie
Saturday, April 1
Tuna Salad Sandwiches, Chicken Noodle Soup, Peaches, Crackers
Sunday, April 2
Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni Salad, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit
Monday, April 3
Goulash, Elbow Noodles, Peas, Pears
Tuesday, April 4
Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Apricots
Wednesday, April 5
BLT’s, Lettuce, Tomato, Steak Fries, Pineapples
Thursday, April 6
Chicken Fried Steak, Mash Potato, Corn, Peaches
Friday, April 7
Chili Rellenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Beans, Applecrisp