Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, March 31

Fish or Philly Steak, Steak Fries, Cole Slaw, Peaches, Cookie

Saturday, April 1

Tuna Salad Sandwiches, Chicken Noodle Soup, Peaches, Crackers

Sunday, April 2

Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni Salad, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit

Monday, April 3

Goulash, Elbow Noodles, Peas, Pears

Tuesday, April 4

Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Broccoli, Apricots

Wednesday, April 5

BLT’s, Lettuce, Tomato, Steak Fries, Pineapples

Thursday, April 6

Chicken Fried Steak, Mash Potato, Corn, Peaches

Friday, April 7

Chili Rellenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Beans, Applecrisp

Tags