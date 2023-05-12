The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, May 12
Meatloaf, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Lima Beans, Mixed Fruit
Saturday, May 13
Ham Wraps, Tater Tots, Celery/Carrots, Apricots
Sunday, May 14
Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Apple Pie
Monday, May 15
Egg Salad Sandwiches, Peas, Tomato Soup, Chips, Apricots
Tuesday, May 16
Chicken Fajitas, Tortilla, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Pears
Wednesday, May 17
French Dip, Mac Salad, Cauliflower, Peaches
Thursday, May 18
Beef Stroganoff, Noodles, California Blend, Mix Fruit
Friday, May 19
Taco Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips