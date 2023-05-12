Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, May 12

Meatloaf, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Lima Beans, Mixed Fruit

Saturday, May 13

Ham Wraps, Tater Tots, Celery/Carrots, Apricots

Sunday, May 14

Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Apple Pie

Monday, May 15

Egg Salad Sandwiches, Peas, Tomato Soup, Chips, Apricots

Tuesday, May 16

Chicken Fajitas, Tortilla, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Pears

Wednesday, May 17

French Dip, Mac Salad, Cauliflower, Peaches

Thursday, May 18

Beef Stroganoff, Noodles, California Blend, Mix Fruit

Friday, May 19

Taco Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips

