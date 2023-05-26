The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, May 26
Philly Cheese Steak, Steak Fries, Green Beans, Jello, Mixed Fruit
Saturday, May 27
Egg Salad Sandwiches, Chips, Mixed Veggie, Applesauce
Sunday, May 28
Meatball Sandwich, Pasta Salad, Broccoli, Pineapple
Monday, May 29
Closed
Tuesday, May 30
Milk Can, Kielbasa, Potato, Cabbage, Carrots, Mixed Fruit
Wednesday, May 31
Tuna Casserole, Peas, Banana
Thursday, June 1
Chicken, White Rice, Corn, Pineapple
Friday, June 2
Chili Rellenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Refried Beans, Banana