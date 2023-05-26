Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, May 26

Philly Cheese Steak, Steak Fries, Green Beans, Jello, Mixed Fruit

Saturday, May 27

Egg Salad Sandwiches, Chips, Mixed Veggie, Applesauce

Sunday, May 28

Meatball Sandwich, Pasta Salad, Broccoli, Pineapple

Monday, May 29

Closed

Tuesday, May 30

Milk Can, Kielbasa, Potato, Cabbage, Carrots, Mixed Fruit

Wednesday, May 31

Tuna Casserole, Peas, Banana

Thursday, June 1

Chicken, White Rice, Corn, Pineapple

Friday, June 2

Chili Rellenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Refried Beans, Banana

