The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, November 18

Smothered burrito with cheese, lettuce and tomato, rice, cookie

 

Saturday, November 19

Roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, chocolate pudding

Sunday, November 20

Egg salad sandwich, carrot/celery sticks, garden salad, mixed fruit

Monday, November 21 

Sloppy joes, spinach, French fries, garden, garden salad, peaches

Tuesday, November 22

Chili, cauliflower, crackers, pineapple

Wednesday, November 23

Chef salad with ham and chicken, tomato soup, bread, peaches

 

Thursday, November 24

CLOSED for Thanksgiving

Friday, November 25

CLOSED for Thanksgiving

