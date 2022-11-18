The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, November 18
Smothered burrito with cheese, lettuce and tomato, rice, cookie
Saturday, November 19
Roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, chocolate pudding
Sunday, November 20
Egg salad sandwich, carrot/celery sticks, garden salad, mixed fruit
Monday, November 21
Sloppy joes, spinach, French fries, garden, garden salad, peaches
Tuesday, November 22
Chili, cauliflower, crackers, pineapple
Wednesday, November 23
Chef salad with ham and chicken, tomato soup, bread, peaches
Thursday, November 24
CLOSED for Thanksgiving
Friday, November 25
CLOSED for Thanksgiving