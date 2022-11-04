Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, November 4

Beef and bean tostada, cheese, lettuce, tomato, Spanish rice, tropical fruit

 

Saturday, November 5

Tuna salad sandwich, chips, garden salad, apple

Sunday, November 6

White chicken chili, garden salad, crackers, peaches

Monday, November 7 

 Chicken salad, broccoli, potato wedges, garden salad, bread, chocolate pudding

Tuesday, November 8

Tuna casserole, vegetable blend, garden salad, bread, peaches

Wednesday, November 9

Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, soup, garden salad, banana pudding

 

Thursday, November 10

Beef stew, Broccoli, crackers, biscuits, garden salad, apricots

Friday, November 11

Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, garden salad, bread, applesauce

