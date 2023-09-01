Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, September 1

Pork Chop, Scallop Potato, Zucchini, Peaches

Saturday, September 2

Chicken Nuggets, Potato Salad, Green Beans, Pears

Sunday, September 3

Tuna Salad Sandwiches, Chicken Noodle Soup, Peaches, Crackers

Monday, September 4

Holiday

Tuesday, September 5

Lasagna, Italian Veggies, Fruit Cocktail, Garlic Bread

Wednesday, September 6

Cheeseburger, French Fries, Lettuce/Tomato, Coleslaw, Apples

Thursday, September 7

White Chicken Chili, Corn Tortilla, Apricots, Cookie

Friday, September 8

Soft Chell Taco, Lettuce/Tomato, Beans, Pineapple

