The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, September 1
Pork Chop, Scallop Potato, Zucchini, Peaches
Saturday, September 2
Chicken Nuggets, Potato Salad, Green Beans, Pears
Sunday, September 3
Tuna Salad Sandwiches, Chicken Noodle Soup, Peaches, Crackers
Monday, September 4
Holiday
Tuesday, September 5
Lasagna, Italian Veggies, Fruit Cocktail, Garlic Bread
Wednesday, September 6
Cheeseburger, French Fries, Lettuce/Tomato, Coleslaw, Apples
Thursday, September 7
White Chicken Chili, Corn Tortilla, Apricots, Cookie
Friday, September 8
Soft Chell Taco, Lettuce/Tomato, Beans, Pineapple