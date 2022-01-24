Laramie County Senior Services Logo

Senior Center Lunch Menu

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Saturday, January 22 

Roast beef sandwich, vegetable soup, garden salad, orange

Sunday, January 23

Western egg bake, French toast, bell peppers, garden salad orange juice

Monday, January 24 

Swedish meatballs, French style green beans, garden salad, bread, banana, butterscotch pudding

 

Tuesday, January 25

Roast pork, mashed potatoes, carrots, garden salad, bread, plums

Wednesday, January 26

Chili beans, steak fries, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail, cinnamon toast

 

Thursday, January 27

Pizza, green beans, garden salad, pears, chocolate pudding

Friday, January 28

Smothered pork chops, mushrooms, gravy, broccoli, garden salad, bread pineapple

