Senior Center Lunch Menu
The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Saturday, January 22
Roast beef sandwich, vegetable soup, garden salad, orange
Sunday, January 23
Western egg bake, French toast, bell peppers, garden salad orange juice
Monday, January 24
Swedish meatballs, French style green beans, garden salad, bread, banana, butterscotch pudding
Tuesday, January 25
Roast pork, mashed potatoes, carrots, garden salad, bread, plums
Wednesday, January 26
Chili beans, steak fries, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail, cinnamon toast
Thursday, January 27
Pizza, green beans, garden salad, pears, chocolate pudding
Friday, January 28
Smothered pork chops, mushrooms, gravy, broccoli, garden salad, bread pineapple