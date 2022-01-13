Senior Center Lunch Menu
The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, January 14
Meatloaf, baked potato, peas, carrots, garden salad, tropical fruit
Saturday, January 15
Pizza pockets, broccoli, garden salad, pears
Sunday, January 16
Ham and grilled cheese, tomato soup, garden salad, potato chips, watermelon
Monday, January 17
Fried Chicken, baked beans, garden salad, bread, banana pudding, corn bread
Tuesday, January 18
Salisbury steak, white rice, spinach, garden salad, bread, pears
Wednesday, January 19
Sirloin tip over noodles, butter beans, garden salad, biscuit, pineapple
Thursday, January 20
Goulash, elbow noodles, California Blend, garden salad, bread, fruit jello
Friday, January 21
Beef and bean burrito, Spanish rice, lettuce, grapes