Senior Center Lunch Menu

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, January 14 

Meatloaf, baked potato, peas, carrots, garden salad, tropical fruit

 

Saturday, January 15  

Pizza pockets, broccoli, garden salad, pears

 

Sunday, January 16

Ham and grilled cheese, tomato soup, garden salad, potato chips, watermelon

 

Monday, January 17  

Fried Chicken, baked beans, garden salad, bread, banana pudding, corn bread

 

Tuesday, January 18

Salisbury steak, white rice, spinach, garden salad, bread, pears

 

Wednesday, January 19

Sirloin tip over noodles, butter beans, garden salad, biscuit, pineapple

 

Thursday, January 20

Goulash, elbow noodles, California Blend, garden salad, bread, fruit jello

 

Friday, January 21 

Beef and bean burrito, Spanish rice, lettuce, grapes

 

