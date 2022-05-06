Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, May 6

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, mandarin orange

 

Saturday, May 7

Sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, garden salad, banana

Sunday, May 8

Tuna salad sandwich, chips, celery, carrots, garden salad, pears

Monday, May 9 

Pork -rice stir fry, mixed blend vegetables, garden salad, bread, banana pudding

 

Tuesday, May 10

Open face turkey, mashed potatoes, spinach, garden salad, bread, orange

Wednesday, May 11

Cheese quesadilla, pinto beans, Spanish rice, garden salad, apricots

Thursday, May 12

BBQ ribs, rice pilaf, corn, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit

 

Friday, May 13

Philly cheese sandwich, steak fries, potato salad, garden salad, cherries