The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, May 6
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, mandarin orange
Saturday, May 7
Sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, garden salad, banana
Sunday, May 8
Tuna salad sandwich, chips, celery, carrots, garden salad, pears
Monday, May 9
Pork -rice stir fry, mixed blend vegetables, garden salad, bread, banana pudding
Tuesday, May 10
Open face turkey, mashed potatoes, spinach, garden salad, bread, orange
Wednesday, May 11
Cheese quesadilla, pinto beans, Spanish rice, garden salad, apricots
Thursday, May 12
BBQ ribs, rice pilaf, corn, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit
Friday, May 13
Philly cheese sandwich, steak fries, potato salad, garden salad, cherries