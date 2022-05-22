After only a year of wearing the blue and gold of Laramie County Community College, point guard Laia Balcells is moving on to the NCAA DII University of Arkansas – Monticello next season to play for the Boll Weevils.
“The coach reached out to me, and he seemed super nice and had really high expectations for me basketball wise and academic wise, so I really liked that,” Balcells said of her decision to attend UAM.
The Boll Weevils are coming off of a tough season where the team went 0-28, but Balcells said the coach is looking to make changes as he enters his first season and feels she will be a key in turning things around.
“He’s a new coach in the program, so he said we would make a difference in the university, and we would work very hard," Balcells said. “That I’m a good incorporation to the team, that I can bring a lot of stuff. The way that he talked to me really convinced me to go there. It’s a nice place. It’s a small town, but the university is very nice, and he made it sound super good, so I was like, why not.”
Balcells gives a lot of credit to in her development to the coaching at Laramie County. When she first came to Cheyenne, Head Coach Ayana McWilliams encouraged her to be more aggressive as a offensive player.
“I’m not really selfish with the ball,” she said. “This year, Coach Mac really made me take the ball to the basket, which is good, because as a point guard I have to take the ball to the basket. I’m just hoping to keep on the same path that Coach Mac was bringing me to. Attack more to the basket, make more points per game, get the assists ratio up, improving in a little bit of everything.”
While her time at LCCC was short, Balcells left quite the legacy with the Golden Eagles, helping to lead the team to their deepest run in the Region IX Tournament as well as setting the single season assist record at 98, surpassing the previous record of 88 set by Karli O’Brien in the 2017-18 season.
“When they told me (about the record) I was pretty impressed,” Balcells said, “because I had just come to a new school and a new team. Basketball is nicer when we play as a team instead of individually. I like having this record, just coming to the school, I left a little footprint in the school. It’s a little one but I’m proud of it.”
Balcells wasn’t the only member who felt that pride. The Golden Eagles completed one of their most successful seasons in school history, earning 18 wins to tie for the second most in school history. While she is moving on, Balcells is excited to see how the returners build on the foundation.
“I feel like we had a really good season,” Balcells said. “Being able to be in the semifinals, I feel like it motivated them, and they know that we can do that and when you set a record, next year you just want to overcome and overpass the record. I think it’s just going to make them want it more.”
The success for the program wasn’t something that came easy, and the amount of work put into the game of basketball was something that opened Balcells eyes to what it takes to be successful.
Basketball wise, I think we were at another level,” she said. “We worked hard, we had a lot of practice hours every day and in the beginning, it was like, this is a JUCO, how are we doing that much, but I think it really helped. We saw the results and it was a good outcome. I’m really happy about the basketball season and me personally, I improved a lot.”
Beyond the court, the education and academic life at LCCC was also something that turned out well for the recent graduate.
“I really liked it because the classes were smaller so the professors knew who you were and if you needed help, they were like, ‘hey, come to my office and we will help you with whatever we need to’.”
Balcells is going to look at entering the nursing program at UAM.
“The coach already told me the first year is going to be taking the prerequisites to get into the nursing program because the deadline has already passed,” she said. “But I am hoping to get my nursing degree, but not just nursing. I’m hoping to get my masters so I can be in the upper level of nursing.”