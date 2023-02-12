The LCSD1 Sources of Strength team will be hosting parent information meetings during the month of March.
The meetings will be held March 7, March 14 and March 21 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at the PEEPS Center, 2811 House Ave., door 4.
Sources of Strength is a peer-led program aimed at providing youth with various tools and resources to help them deal with difficult situations.
Each event will be capped at 40 parents.
To attend one of these events, RSVP at https://forms.office.com/r/QkDdSUZfLu.
For more information, contact LCSD1 Access and Opportunity Coordinator Drew Hall at 771-2373.