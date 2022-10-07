Good morning,
My name is Lisa Jerde Spillman and my husband's name is Paul Spillman. Our son Atticus is a Senior at Central High School in Cheyenne. He is being awarded the Courage Award tomorrow in Casper by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Intermountain Wyoming.
Atticus said I could let you know about his journey to this Courage Award. He had just finished his Junior year season playing tennis with Central High School when he was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, with tumors a third the size of his chest cavity, less than a year ago, at age 16. WIthin days of his diagnosis he was receiving aggressive chemotherapy from Children's Hospital Colorado.. The support he received from the tennis community in Cheyenne, and across the State and nation, was incredible. Josh Cossitt, Director of Frontier Park Tennis, of Cheyenne Wyoming reached out to numerous coaches across the nation, and t-shirts signed by college tennis teams all over the US began to pour in, before Atticus was even released from the hospital. Kids wrote that they were dedicating their season to him. Backpacks, water bottles, t-shirts, postcards, and letters arrived for months. The support of the tennis community surrounded our family with love and gave us immense hope and support. Atticus is nearly nine-months post treatment, and is doing great, and just finished the tennis season at Central High.
The support we received in Wyoming, not only from the tennis community, but also from other friends and organizations was wonderful. Jason's Friends of Casper was super helpful with meeting our family's travel and accommodation needs in Denver and with amazing Thanksgiving and Christmas gifts for the whole family. And Make A Wish Wyoming put together a truly dream-like vacation for our whole six-member family to Disney World, Universal Studios, and Volcano Bay staying at the inspiring GIve Kids the World in Florida.
Atticus is just one of a number of amazing tennis players and supporters being awarded tomorrow. Also being awarded from the Cheyenne area are Kristin Huffman who volunteers at Cheyenne's Adaptive Tennis Program and works with special needs athletes free of charge for tennis lessons once a week, and has great attendance. She is a high school tennis player at Central High School. Kacie Pugel is receiving an award and is a doctorate pediatric physical therapist and she is the director of the Cheyenne Adaptive Tennis Program. And wonderful Josh Cossitt, who also is a USTA National Team Coach and a certified USTA Elite Professional, and coaches high school tennis at South High School in Cheyenne, is a two-award winner at the award ceremony tomorrow.