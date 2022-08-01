Missouri State University awarded 2,878 degrees to students in spring 2022.
The commencement ceremonies took place May 20, 2022, at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.
Lindsay Weekly of Cheyenne (82009) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
