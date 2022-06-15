Hike for Hunger #HikeforHungerWY is an outdoor adventure event that raises awareness of hunger and food insecurity in Laramie County.
Hike for Hunger will be held at Hynds Lodge & Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 and it will feature outdoor fun, food, music, and more for the whole family!
This event takes will include two guided hikes through the beautiful trails of the Medicine Bow National Forest on a 1/2 mile loop trail called the Beaver Creek Trail.
$50 per hiker, or $25 for hikers under 12 years old. Each hiker gets a commemorative Hike for Hunger t-shirt with their registration.
• Check in – turn in donations – enjoy DJ, band & fun activities
• Noon – Warm up
• 1:15 pm – Youth Performance followed by the National Anthem
• 1:45 pm Kick off Ceremony
o Guest Speaker
o Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne ED Stephanie Freeman
o Board of Director Chair Amy Shaw
o Meals on Wheels Volunteer
o Meals on Wheels Client
• 2:30 pm 1st Hike begins – 3:15 1st Hike Ends
• 3:30 pm Food Served with 4 to 5 bands playing
• 4:15 pm 2nd Hike begins – 5:00 2nd Hike Ends
• Professional fall family photos in the Aspen Groves all day – donations appreciated
