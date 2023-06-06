Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The honored students include Nicolas Vite, a Criminal Justice major from Cheyenne, WY.
