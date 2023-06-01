In a display of academic achievement, nearly 10 percent of Utah Tech University students earned President's List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester.
Specifically, 1,051 students were included on the President's List. Inclusion indicates students' strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher for the President's List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.
Numark Ricafranca was among the 1,051 students awarded inclusion on the President's List for the Spring 2023 semester.
"I'd like to congratulate all of our students whose hard work has paid off and earned them placement on the President's List," Dr. Michael Lacourse, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said. "I'm proud of our students for taking advantage of all the opportunities available here at Utah Tech."
Over the last five years alone, Utah Tech has expanded its programs from 188 to 276, representing a 47 percent increase. By offering eight graduate, 57 bachelor's, 64 certificates, 48 minors, 76 emphases, and 23 associate degree programs, the University provides a comprehensive education in a variety of fields to prepare students for the careers of their dreams.