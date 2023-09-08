Special event welcomes feedback on terminal renovation project.
The Cheyenne Regional Airport, Arts Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board (CHPB) would like to invite the public to the former Cheyenne Regional Airport terminal located near House Avenue and East Eighth Avenue on Saturday, September 9, for an informational open house event to showcase the reconstruction of the former terminal building.
The open house will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with a celebration at 10:30 a.m. honoring the completion and restoration project of the airport fountain at Airport Fountain Park.
This effort between Arts Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Regional Airport aims to educate attendees on the renovation of the former terminal building and plans to repurpose it into a new space for the Cheyenne community. All parties in coordination of this event look forward to sharing information on what’s to come and listening to public feedback on the project.
Due to this event, East Eighth Avenue between House and Warren Avenues will be closed on Saturday.