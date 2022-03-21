Registration is still open for the 2022 Girls Recreational Fast Pitch Softball program.
Make sure to avoid the late fee and register on or before Thursday, March 31st. Registration is $60 per player before March 31st.
Following the deadline, a $25 late fee is added. Late registration runs from April 1st to April 14th.
This program is for girls ages 7-18, as of the first day of games on June 6th.
Practices will begin May 16th. We look forward to seeing you on the diamond this summer!
Register online at www.cheyennerec.org or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). Contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org should you have any questions.