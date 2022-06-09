Joshua Sackman, Cheyenne, Wyo., has been named to the President's Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the Spring 2022 semester at Bismarck State College.
"Students named to the President's Honor Roll should be very proud of achieving this level of academic excellence. Not only does it represent their hard work this past semester, it opens the door to opportunities that will benefit them greatly moving forward," says BSC President Douglas J. Jensen.
Students must maintain at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll.
