The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.

 

Week of August 29th  

 

Monday

11 am Fitness Class

2 pm Tai Chi

Tuesday

10 am Yoga

1 pm Poker

5:30 pm Bridge Lessons

6:30 pm Bridge

Wednesday

9 am REIKI (by appointment only)

11 am Fitness Class

1 pm Ear Acupuncture

2 pm Tai Chi

Thursday

10 am Yoga

1 pm Poker

Friday

10:30 am Free Blood Pressure Checks

11 am Fitness Class

12:30 pm Bridge

 

  • Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm
  • Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm   

