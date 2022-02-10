Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.

Week of February 14th

Monday

9 am Matter of Balance Class

11 am Fitness Class

2 pm Tai Chi

Tuesday

10 am Yoga

11 am Ear Acupuncture

1 pm Texas Hold’em

5:30 pm Bridge Lessons

6:30 pm Bridge

Wednesday

11 am Fitness Class

2 pm Tai Chi

1 pm Birthday Party Bingo

Thursday

10 am Yoga

1 pm Texas Hold’em

6:30 pm Bridge

Friday

9 am Matter of Balance Class

11 am Fitness Class

12:30 pm Bridge

1 pm Free Bingo and Chocolate Mint Day ice cream social

  • Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm
  • Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm   

