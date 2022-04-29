The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, April 29
Soft shell tacos, lettuce, tomato, beans, fideo, pears
Saturday, April 30
Egg salad sandwiches, tater tots, tomato slices, garden salad, banana
Sunday, May 1
Fish sticks, fries, coleslaw, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Monday, May 2
Tater Tot casserole, green beans, garden salad, bread, pineapple
Tuesday, May 3
Chicken sandwich, macaroni salad, carrots, garden salad, vanilla pudding
Wednesday, May 4
French dip, wild rice, broccoli, garden salad, grapes
Thursday, May 5
Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, garden salad, banana
Friday, May 6
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, mandarin orange