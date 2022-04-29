Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, April 29

Soft shell tacos, lettuce, tomato, beans, fideo, pears

 

Saturday, April 30

Egg salad sandwiches, tater tots, tomato slices, garden salad, banana

Sunday, May 1

Fish sticks, fries, coleslaw, garden salad, bread, applesauce

Monday, May 2  

Tater Tot casserole, green beans, garden salad, bread, pineapple

 

Tuesday, May 3

Chicken sandwich, macaroni salad, carrots, garden salad, vanilla pudding

Wednesday, May 4

French dip, wild rice, broccoli, garden salad, grapes

Thursday, May 5

Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, garden salad, banana

 

Friday, May 6

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, mandarin orange

