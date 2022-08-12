Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, August 12

Super nachos, Spanish rice, beans, garden salad, mixed fruit

Saturday, August 13

Tuna salad sandwich, tomato wedge, garden salad, fruit cocktail

Sunday, August 14

Chicken tenders, potato salad, corn, garden salad, bread, applesauce

Monday, August 15

Sub sandwiches, lettuce, tomato, potato salad, garden salad, applesauce

Tuesday, August 16

Baked chicken, baked potato, peas, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail

Wednesday, August 17

Hot beef sandwiches, French fries, broccoli, garden salad, grapes

Thursday, August 18

Ham, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, cherries

Friday, August 19

Fish sandwich, tater tots, carrots, garden salad, vanilla pudding

