The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, August 12
Super nachos, Spanish rice, beans, garden salad, mixed fruit
Saturday, August 13
Tuna salad sandwich, tomato wedge, garden salad, fruit cocktail
Sunday, August 14
Chicken tenders, potato salad, corn, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Monday, August 15
Sub sandwiches, lettuce, tomato, potato salad, garden salad, applesauce
Tuesday, August 16
Baked chicken, baked potato, peas, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail
Wednesday, August 17
Hot beef sandwiches, French fries, broccoli, garden salad, grapes
Thursday, August 18
Ham, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, cherries
Friday, August 19
Fish sandwich, tater tots, carrots, garden salad, vanilla pudding