Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, August 26 

Soft shell taco, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, pears

 

Saturday, August 27

Hamburger, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, watermelon

Sunday, August 28

Tuna casserole, peas, garden salad, bread, peaches

Monday, August 29 

Chili beans, carrots, salad bar, cinnamon toast, apricots

Tuesday, August 30

Chef salad, ham, chicken, tomato soup, crackers, pears

Wednesday, August 31

Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, garlic bread, banana

 

Thursday, September 1

BBQ chicken, rice pilaf, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, pears

 

Friday, September 2

Tilapia, steak fries, carrots, garden salad, bread, apple slices

Tags