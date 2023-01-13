The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, January 13
Smothered Burrito, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans, Banana
Saturday, January 14
Tuna Salad Sandwich, carrot/celery sticks, Chicken Noodle Soup, Orange
Sunday, January 15
Chicken Nuggets, Potato Salad, Peas, Mixed Fruit
Monday, January 16
Closed for Holiday
Tuesday, January 17
Milk Can Dinner, Polish Sausage, Corn on the Cob, Potatoes, Grapes
Wednesday, January 18
Meatloaf, Mash Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Apricots
Thursday, January 19
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Corn, Fruit Cocktail, Garlic Bread
Friday, January 20
Hot Beef Sandwich, Steak Fries, Mixed Veggies, Apple