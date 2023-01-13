Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, January 13

Smothered Burrito, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans, Banana

 

Saturday, January 14

Tuna Salad Sandwich, carrot/celery sticks, Chicken Noodle Soup, Orange

 

Sunday, January 15

Chicken Nuggets, Potato Salad, Peas, Mixed Fruit

 

Monday, January 16

Closed for Holiday

Tuesday, January 17

Milk Can Dinner, Polish Sausage, Corn on the Cob, Potatoes, Grapes

Wednesday, January 18

Meatloaf, Mash Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Apricots

Thursday, January 19

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Corn, Fruit Cocktail, Garlic Bread

Friday, January 20

Hot Beef Sandwich, Steak Fries, Mixed Veggies, Apple

