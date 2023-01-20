The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, January 20
Hot Beef Sandwich, Steak Fries, Mixed Veggies, Apple
Saturday, January 21
Corn Dogs, Tater Tots, Peas, Orange
Sunday, January 22
Pizza Pockets, Green Beans, Pineapple
Monday, January 23
Chicken & Dumplings, Corn, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, January 24
Pork Roast, Yams, Peas, Plums
Wednesday, January 25
Ham & Beans, Green Beans, Peaches, Corn Bread
Thursday, January 26
Chicken Pot Pie, Peas, Mixed Fruit
Friday, January 27
Nachos, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Cherry Crisp