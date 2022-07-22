The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, July 22
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Saturday, July 23
Hot dog, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, mixed fruit
Sunday, July 24
Cheese omelet, bacon, toast, garden salad, bread, banana
Monday, July 25
Cheeseburger, fries, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, apple
Tuesday, July 26
Salisbury steak, broccoli, garden salad, bread, pineapple
Wednesday, July 27
Turkey, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, peaches
Thursday, July 28
Chef salad, ham, chicken, tomato soup, garden salad, bread, watermelon
Friday, July 29
Chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, grapes