The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, July 22 

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, bread, applesauce

 

Saturday, July 23

Hot dog, potato salad, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, mixed fruit

Sunday, July 24

Cheese omelet, bacon, toast, garden salad, bread, banana

Monday, July 25 

Cheeseburger, fries, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, apple

Tuesday, July 26

Salisbury steak, broccoli, garden salad, bread, pineapple

Wednesday, July 27

Turkey, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, peaches

 

Thursday, July 28

Chef salad, ham, chicken, tomato soup, garden salad, bread, watermelon

 

Friday, July 29 

Chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, grapes

