The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, July 8
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, garden salad, bread, apple
Saturday, July 9
Hot pockets, French fries, garden salad, applesauce
Sunday, July 10
Grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, apricots
Monday, July 11
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Tuesday, July 12
Chicken sandwich, tater tots, broccoli, garden salad, vanilla pudding
Wednesday, July 13
Spaghetti with meat sauce, California blend, garden salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit
Thursday, July 14
Roast pork, baked potato, carrots, garden salad, bread, pears
Friday, July 15
Beef burrito, beans, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, apricots