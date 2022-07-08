Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, July 8 

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, garden salad, bread, apple

 

Saturday, July 9

Hot pockets, French fries, garden salad, applesauce

Sunday, July 10

Grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, apricots

Monday, July 11 

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, applesauce

Tuesday, July 12

Chicken sandwich, tater tots, broccoli, garden salad, vanilla pudding

Wednesday, July 13

Spaghetti with meat sauce, California blend, garden salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit

 

Thursday, July 14

Roast pork, baked potato, carrots, garden salad, bread, pears

 

Friday, July 15 

Beef burrito, beans, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, apricots

