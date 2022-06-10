The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, June 10
Sausage, biscuits, gravy, egg bake, mixed veggies, garden salad, banana
Saturday, June 11
Bacon, French toast, garden salad, pears
Sunday, June 12
Little pizza, garden salad, apple
Monday, June 13
Chicken Alfredo, noodles, peas, garden salad, bread, pineapple
Tuesday, June 14
Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, apple crisp
Wednesday, June 15
Goulash, elbow noodles, corn, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit jello
Thursday, June 16
Patty melt, grilled onions, mixed veggies, garlic fries, garden salad, applesauce
Friday, June 17
Tostada, lettuce, tomato, beans, fideo, garden salad, butterscotch pudding