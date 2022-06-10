Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, June 10 

Sausage, biscuits, gravy, egg bake, mixed veggies, garden salad, banana

 

Saturday, June 11

Bacon, French toast, garden salad, pears

 

Sunday, June 12

Little pizza, garden salad, apple

 

Monday, June 13  

Chicken Alfredo, noodles, peas, garden salad, bread, pineapple

 

Tuesday, June 14

Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, apple crisp

 

Wednesday, June 15

Goulash, elbow noodles, corn, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit jello

 

Thursday, June 16

Patty melt, grilled onions, mixed veggies, garlic fries, garden salad, applesauce

 

Friday, June 17 

Tostada, lettuce, tomato, beans, fideo, garden salad, butterscotch pudding

