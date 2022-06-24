The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, June 24
Cheeseburger, fries, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, banana
Saturday, June 25
Chef salad, tomato soup, garden salad, crackers, orange
Sunday, June 26
Tuna salad sandwiches, chips, tomato slices, garden salad, pears
Monday, June 27
Philly steak sandwich, tater tots, coleslaw, garden salad, cookie
Tuesday, June 28
Baked chicken, baked potato, corn, garden salad, bread, apricots
Wednesday, June 29
Hot dogs, potato salad, pork and beans, green beans, garden salad, peaches
Thursday, June 30
Spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, garden salad, garlic bread, strawberries, chocolate pudding
Friday, July 1
Ham, sweet potatoes, corn cobbler, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit