Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, June 24

Cheeseburger, fries, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, banana

Saturday, June 25

Chef salad, tomato soup, garden salad, crackers, orange

Sunday, June 26

Tuna salad sandwiches, chips, tomato slices, garden salad, pears

Monday, June 27

Philly steak sandwich, tater tots, coleslaw, garden salad, cookie

Tuesday, June 28

Baked chicken, baked potato, corn, garden salad, bread, apricots

Wednesday, June 29

Hot dogs, potato salad, pork and beans, green beans, garden salad, peaches

Thursday, June 30

Spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, garden salad, garlic bread, strawberries, chocolate pudding

Friday, July 1

Ham, sweet potatoes, corn cobbler, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit

