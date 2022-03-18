Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, March 18

Tostadas (or) fish, beef and beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, orange

 

Saturday, March 19

Pizza pockets, cheese sticks, green beans, garden salad, pears

Sunday, March 20

Grilled cheese sandwich, minestrone soup, garden salad, peaches

Monday, March 21 

Open faced turkey, mashed potatoes, garden salad, ambrosia salad

 

Tuesday, March 22

Chef salad, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, bread, mandarin orange

Wednesday, March 23

Sausage, egg bake, French style green beans, garden salad, biscuit, banana pudding 

 

Thursday, March 24

Cheese quesadillas, pinto beans, avocado, garden salad, apricots

Friday, March 25

Philly cheese steak, (or) fish, steak fries, cole slaw, garden salad, bread, cookie

