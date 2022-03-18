The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, March 18
Tostadas (or) fish, beef and beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, orange
Saturday, March 19
Pizza pockets, cheese sticks, green beans, garden salad, pears
Sunday, March 20
Grilled cheese sandwich, minestrone soup, garden salad, peaches
Monday, March 21
Open faced turkey, mashed potatoes, garden salad, ambrosia salad
Tuesday, March 22
Chef salad, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, bread, mandarin orange
Wednesday, March 23
Sausage, egg bake, French style green beans, garden salad, biscuit, banana pudding
Thursday, March 24
Cheese quesadillas, pinto beans, avocado, garden salad, apricots
Friday, March 25
Philly cheese steak, (or) fish, steak fries, cole slaw, garden salad, bread, cookie