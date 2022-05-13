The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, May 13
Philly cheese sandwich, steak fries, potato salad, garden salad, cherries
Saturday, May 14
Chicken nuggets, chips, peas, garden salad, bread, peaches
Sunday, May 15
Spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, garden salad, garlic bread, pineapple
Monday, May 16
Shepard’s pie, carrots, garden salad, dinner roll, mandarin orange
Tuesday, May 17
Ham and cheese sandwich, macaroni salad, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, strawberries
Wednesday, May 18
Fried catfish, fries, California blend vegetables, garden salad, bread, pears
Thursday, May 19
Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, peaches
Friday, May 20
Taco salad, tortilla chips, pinto beans, plums