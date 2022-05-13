Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, May 13

Philly cheese sandwich, steak fries, potato salad, garden salad, cherries

 

Saturday, May 14

Chicken nuggets, chips, peas, garden salad, bread, peaches

Sunday, May 15

Spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, garden salad, garlic bread, pineapple

Monday, May 16 

Shepard’s pie, carrots, garden salad, dinner roll, mandarin orange

 

Tuesday, May 17

Ham and cheese sandwich, macaroni salad, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, strawberries

Wednesday, May 18

Fried catfish, fries, California blend vegetables, garden salad, bread, pears

Thursday, May 19

Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, peaches

 

Friday, May 20

Taco salad, tortilla chips, pinto beans, plums

