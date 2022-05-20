The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, May 20
Taco salad, tortilla chips, pinto beans, plums
Saturday, May 21
Hot dogs, pork and beans, macaroni and cheese, peas/carrots, garden salad, cantaloupe
Sunday, May 22
Grilled cheese sandwich, chips, tomato soup, garden salad, banana
Monday, May 23
Pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, tater tots, cauliflower, garden salad, apricots
Tuesday, May 24
Milk can dinner, kielbasa, corn, cabbage, garden salad, bread, pineapple
Wednesday, May 25
Fried chicken, baked potato, mixed vegetables, garden salad, bread, jello with mixed fruit
Thursday, May 26
Beef stew, carrots, garden salad, biscuits, grapes
Friday, May 27
BLT’s, lettuce, tomato, macaroni salad, garden salad, orange