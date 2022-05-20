Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, May 20

Taco salad, tortilla chips, pinto beans, plums

 

Saturday, May 21

Hot dogs, pork and beans, macaroni and cheese, peas/carrots, garden salad, cantaloupe

Sunday, May 22

Grilled cheese sandwich, chips, tomato soup, garden salad, banana

Monday, May 23 

Pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, tater tots, cauliflower, garden salad, apricots

 

Tuesday, May 24

Milk can dinner, kielbasa, corn, cabbage, garden salad, bread, pineapple

Wednesday, May 25

Fried chicken, baked potato, mixed vegetables, garden salad, bread, jello with mixed fruit

Thursday, May 26

Beef stew, carrots, garden salad, biscuits, grapes

 

Friday, May 27

BLT’s, lettuce, tomato, macaroni salad, garden salad, orange

