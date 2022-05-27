Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, May 27

BLT’s, lettuce, tomato, macaroni salad, garden salad, orange

 

Saturday, May 28

Pizza pockets, broccoli, garden salad, pears

Sunday, May 29

Sausage links, French toast, carrot sticks, garden salad, applesauce

Monday, May 30 

MEMORIAL DAY - CLOSED

 

Tuesday, May 31

Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, garlic bread, plums

Wednesday, June 1

Pork chops, white rice, green beans, garden salad, bread, applesauce

Thursday, June 2

Chili beans, French fries, peas, garden salad, cinnamon toast, pineapple

 

Friday, June 3 

Smothered burritos, lettuce, tomato, pears

Tags