The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, May 27
BLT’s, lettuce, tomato, macaroni salad, garden salad, orange
Saturday, May 28
Pizza pockets, broccoli, garden salad, pears
Sunday, May 29
Sausage links, French toast, carrot sticks, garden salad, applesauce
Monday, May 30
MEMORIAL DAY - CLOSED
Tuesday, May 31
Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, garlic bread, plums
Wednesday, June 1
Pork chops, white rice, green beans, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Thursday, June 2
Chili beans, French fries, peas, garden salad, cinnamon toast, pineapple
Friday, June 3
Smothered burritos, lettuce, tomato, pears