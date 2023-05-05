The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, May 5
Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potato, Corn, Pineapples
Saturday, May 6
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Tomato Soup, Potato Chips, Peaches
Sunday, May 7
Fish Sandwiches, Coleslaw, Pears
Monday, May 8
Cheeseburgers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Potato Salad, Banana
Tuesday, May 9
Baked Ham, Au gratin Potato, Mixed Veggies, Tropical Fruit
Wednesday, May 10
BBQ Ribs, Baked Beans, Green Beans, Pears
Thursday, May 11
Pizza, Corn, Cookie, Vanilla Pudding
Friday, May 12
Meatloaf, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Lima Beans, Mixed Fruit