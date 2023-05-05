Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 66F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.