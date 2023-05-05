Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, May 5

Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potato, Corn, Pineapples

Saturday, May 6

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Tomato Soup, Potato Chips, Peaches

Sunday, May 7

Fish Sandwiches, Coleslaw, Pears

Monday, May 8

Cheeseburgers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Potato Salad, Banana

Tuesday, May 9

Baked Ham, Au gratin Potato, Mixed Veggies, Tropical Fruit

Wednesday, May 10

BBQ Ribs, Baked Beans, Green Beans, Pears

Thursday, May 11

Pizza, Corn, Cookie, Vanilla Pudding

Friday, May 12

Meatloaf, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Lima Beans, Mixed Fruit

