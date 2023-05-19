Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, May 19

Taco Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips

Saturday, May 20

Pizza, Mixed Veggies, Oranges

Sunday, May 21

Chicken Strips, Fries, Peas, Peaches

Monday, May 22

Pork Chops, Rice Pilaf, Broccoli, Applesauce

Tuesday, May 23

Chili Beans, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Pineapple, Cinnamon Toast

Wednesday, May 24

Scrambled Egg, Sausage Links, Hash Browns, Biscuits, Plum

Thursday, May 25

Beef Chili Dog, Potato Salad, Carrots, Apricots

Friday, May 26

Philly Cheese Steak, Steak Fries, Green Beans, Jello, Mixed Fruit

