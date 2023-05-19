The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, May 19
Taco Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla Chips
Saturday, May 20
Pizza, Mixed Veggies, Oranges
Sunday, May 21
Chicken Strips, Fries, Peas, Peaches
Monday, May 22
Pork Chops, Rice Pilaf, Broccoli, Applesauce
Tuesday, May 23
Chili Beans, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Pineapple, Cinnamon Toast
Wednesday, May 24
Scrambled Egg, Sausage Links, Hash Browns, Biscuits, Plum
Thursday, May 25
Beef Chili Dog, Potato Salad, Carrots, Apricots
Friday, May 26
Philly Cheese Steak, Steak Fries, Green Beans, Jello, Mixed Fruit