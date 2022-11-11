Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, November 11

Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, garden salad, bread, applesauce

 

Saturday, November 12

Sloppy joes, tater tots, corn, garden salad, pears

Sunday, November13

Ham and cheese grilled sandwich, chips, garden salad, peaches

Monday, November 14 

French dip, steak fries, peas, garden salad, butterscotch pudding

Tuesday, November 15

Catfish, macaroni, and cheese, 3 bean salad, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit

Wednesday, November 16

Pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, bread, pineapple

 

Thursday, November 17

Thanksgiving lunch

Friday, November 18

Smothered burrito with cheese, lettuce and tomato, rice, cookie

