The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, November 11
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Saturday, November 12
Sloppy joes, tater tots, corn, garden salad, pears
Sunday, November13
Ham and cheese grilled sandwich, chips, garden salad, peaches
Monday, November 14
French dip, steak fries, peas, garden salad, butterscotch pudding
Tuesday, November 15
Catfish, macaroni, and cheese, 3 bean salad, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit
Wednesday, November 16
Pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, bread, pineapple
Thursday, November 17
Thanksgiving lunch
Friday, November 18
Smothered burrito with cheese, lettuce and tomato, rice, cookie