The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, October 14
Beef burrito, beans, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, apples
Saturday, October 15
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, garden salad, pears
Sunday, October 16
Cheese omelet, sausage, garden salad, toast, banana
Monday, October 17
Chef salad with ham and chicken, tomato soup, garden salad, bread, peaches
Tuesday, October 18
Baked chicken, baked potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, pears
Wednesday, October 19
Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, peas, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Thursday, October 20
Milk can dinner, polish sausage, corn on the cob, garden salad, bread, cherries
Friday, October 21
Chili beans, green beans, garden salad, cinnamon toast, pears