The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, October 14

Beef burrito, beans, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, apples

Saturday, October 15

Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, garden salad, pears

Sunday, October 16

Cheese omelet, sausage, garden salad, toast, banana

Monday, October 17

Chef salad with ham and chicken, tomato soup, garden salad, bread, peaches

Tuesday, October 18

Baked chicken, baked potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, pears

Wednesday, October 19

Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, peas, garden salad, bread, applesauce

Thursday, October 20

Milk can dinner, polish sausage, corn on the cob, garden salad, bread, cherries

Friday, October 21

Chili beans, green beans, garden salad, cinnamon toast, pears

