Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, October 7

Fish sandwich, fries, carrots, garden salad, apples

 

Saturday, October 8

Tuna salad sandwich, celery sticks, chips, garden salad, mixed fruit

Sunday, October 9

Sloppy joes, cheese sticks, peas, garden salad, oranges

Monday, October 10 

Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit

Tuesday, October 11

Beef stew, peas/carrots, garden salad, corn bread, pears

Wednesday, October 12

Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, plums

 

Thursday, October 13

Lasagna, peas, garden salad, garlic bread, apple crisp

Friday, October 14

Beef burrito, beans, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, apples

Tags