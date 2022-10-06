The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, October 7
Fish sandwich, fries, carrots, garden salad, apples
Saturday, October 8
Tuna salad sandwich, celery sticks, chips, garden salad, mixed fruit
Sunday, October 9
Sloppy joes, cheese sticks, peas, garden salad, oranges
Monday, October 10
Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit
Tuesday, October 11
Beef stew, peas/carrots, garden salad, corn bread, pears
Wednesday, October 12
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, plums
Thursday, October 13
Lasagna, peas, garden salad, garlic bread, apple crisp
Friday, October 14
Beef burrito, beans, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, apples