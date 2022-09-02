Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, September 2

Tilapia, steak fries, carrots, garden salad, bread, apple slices

Saturday, September 3

Polish dogs, chips, pork and beans, garden salad, mandarin orange

Sunday, September 4

Ham and cheese sandwich, French fries, tomato soup, garden salad, banana

Monday, September 5

CLOSED: LABOR DAY

Tuesday, September 6

Pork chops, baked potatoes, peas, garden salad, peaches

Wednesday, September 7

Tater tot casserole, green beans, garden salad, bread, mandarin oranges

Thursday, September 8

Chicken fried steak, white rice, gravy, spinach, garden salad, bread, plums

Friday, September 9

Tostadas, beef and beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, pears

Tags