The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, September 2
Tilapia, steak fries, carrots, garden salad, bread, apple slices
Saturday, September 3
Polish dogs, chips, pork and beans, garden salad, mandarin orange
Sunday, September 4
Ham and cheese sandwich, French fries, tomato soup, garden salad, banana
Monday, September 5
CLOSED: LABOR DAY
Tuesday, September 6
Pork chops, baked potatoes, peas, garden salad, peaches
Wednesday, September 7
Tater tot casserole, green beans, garden salad, bread, mandarin oranges
Thursday, September 8
Chicken fried steak, white rice, gravy, spinach, garden salad, bread, plums
Friday, September 9
Tostadas, beef and beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, pears