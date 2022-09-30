The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, September 30
Spaghetti with meat sauce, corn, garden salad, garlic bread, peaches
Saturday, October 1
Chicken nuggets, chips, corn, garden salad, bread, peaches
Sunday, October 2
Ham and cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, pears
Monday, October 3
Spaghetti with meatballs, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, garlic toast, mandarin oranges
Tuesday, October 4
Sausage, biscuits, gravy, egg bake, potato squares, garden salad, chocolate pudding
Wednesday, October 5
BLT, lettuce, tomato, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, crackers, apricots
Thursday, October 6
Tater tot casserole, green beans, garden salad, bread, peaches
Friday, October 7
Fish sandwich, fries, carrots, garden salad, apples