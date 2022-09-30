Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, September 30

Spaghetti with meat sauce, corn, garden salad, garlic bread, peaches

 

Saturday, October 1

Chicken nuggets, chips, corn, garden salad, bread, peaches

Sunday, October 2

Ham and cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, pears

Monday, October 3 

Spaghetti with meatballs, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, garlic toast, mandarin oranges

 

Tuesday, October 4

Sausage, biscuits, gravy, egg bake, potato squares, garden salad, chocolate pudding

 

Wednesday, October 5

BLT, lettuce, tomato, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, crackers, apricots

 

Thursday, October 6

Tater tot casserole, green beans, garden salad, bread, peaches

 

Friday, October 7

Fish sandwich, fries, carrots, garden salad, apples

