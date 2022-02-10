Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, February 11

Spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, garden salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit, cookie

 

Saturday, February 12 

Hot dog, baked beans, chips, garden salad, orange slices

Sunday, February 13

Chicken strips, steak fries, broccoli, garden salad, bread, apricots

Monday, February 14 

Beef, fried rice, egg rolls, fortune cookie, garden salad, cookie, cherry pie

 

Tuesday, February 15

BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, plums

Wednesday, February 16

Pork roast, baked potato, cauliflower, garden salad, bread, pistachio salad

 

Thursday, February 17

Milk can dinner, kielbasa, corn, carrots, cabbage, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit

Friday, February 18

Chicken chipotle burrito, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, orange

Tags