The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, February 11
Spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, garden salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit, cookie
Saturday, February 12
Hot dog, baked beans, chips, garden salad, orange slices
Sunday, February 13
Chicken strips, steak fries, broccoli, garden salad, bread, apricots
Monday, February 14
Beef, fried rice, egg rolls, fortune cookie, garden salad, cookie, cherry pie
Tuesday, February 15
BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, plums
Wednesday, February 16
Pork roast, baked potato, cauliflower, garden salad, bread, pistachio salad
Thursday, February 17
Milk can dinner, kielbasa, corn, carrots, cabbage, garden salad, bread, mixed fruit
Friday, February 18
Chicken chipotle burrito, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, orange