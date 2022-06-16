The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, June 17
Tostada, lettuce, tomato, beans, fideo, garden salad, butterscotch pudding
Saturday, June 18
Sloppy joes, tater tots, corn, garden salad, pears
Sunday, June 19
Ham slices, scrambled eggs, hash browns, green beans, garden salad, bread, banana
Monday, June 20
Chimichangas, pinto beans, Spanish rice, garden salad, grapes
Tuesday, June 21
Chicken fried steak, steak fries, peas, garden salad, mandarin orange
Wednesday, June 22
Ham, yams, corn, garden salad, bread, pineapple
Thursday, June 23
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread, peaches
Friday, June 24
Cheeseburger, fries, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, banana