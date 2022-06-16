Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, June 17

Tostada, lettuce, tomato, beans, fideo, garden salad, butterscotch pudding

Saturday, June 18

Sloppy joes, tater tots, corn, garden salad, pears

Sunday, June 19

Ham slices, scrambled eggs, hash browns, green beans, garden salad, bread, banana

Monday, June 20

Chimichangas, pinto beans, Spanish rice, garden salad, grapes

Tuesday, June 21

Chicken fried steak, steak fries, peas, garden salad, mandarin orange

Wednesday, June 22

Ham, yams, corn, garden salad, bread, pineapple

Thursday, June 23

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, bread, peaches

Friday, June 24

Cheeseburger, fries, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, banana

Tags