The Cheyenne Animal Shelter will be having its next Spay Day on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM.
We will be offering 25 spots for spay or neuter surgeries at a low cost!
This Spay Day will include 13 female cat slots, 7 male cat slots, and 5 dog slots.
Our registration will open on February 17th, 2023, so mark your calendars to claim your spot in line.
Registration must happen in person at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter with payment and proof of rabies vaccine ready.
We hope to see you and your furry friend there!