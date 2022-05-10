Two hundred eighteen Chadron State College undergraduates received bachelor's degrees and 65 graduate students received master's degrees in a combined ceremony in the Chicoine Center on Saturday. Dr. Paul D. Turman, Nebraska State College System Chancellor, was the commencement speaker.
Mia MacDonald of Cheyenne, WY (82009) Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts
Rebecca Monahan of Cheyenne, WY (82001) Summa Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts
